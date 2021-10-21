Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 10/22

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Check out Heartland Football Friday on October 22.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

  • Hayti at Caruthersville (Game of the Week)
  • Kennett at Sikeston
  • Grandview at Chaffee
  • Bayless at Kelly
  • Benton at Anna-Jonesboro
  • Harrisburg at Carterville
  • Jackson at O’Fallon
  • Hillsboro at Poplar Bluff
  • Mattoon at Marion

If you’re at the game, you can send us your photos and videos below!

