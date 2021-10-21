Heartland Football Friday 10/22
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Check out Heartland Football Friday on October 22.
You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.
Our featured games include:
- Hayti at Caruthersville (Game of the Week)
- Kennett at Sikeston
- Grandview at Chaffee
- Bayless at Kelly
- Benton at Anna-Jonesboro
- Harrisburg at Carterville
- Jackson at O’Fallon
- Hillsboro at Poplar Bluff
- Mattoon at Marion
If you’re at the game, you can send us your photos and videos below!
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.