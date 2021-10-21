Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and one...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, October 21.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, October 21.

The health department said a Williamson County man in his 30s passed away from the virus.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 15
    • Females: One toddler, two girls under the age of 10, one preteen girl, one teenager, on woman in her 30s, one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 50s.
    • Males: One toddler, two teenagers, one man in his 20s, one man in his 40s and two men in their 50s.
  • New death - 1
    • One man in his 30s.
  • Total cases - 12,259
  • Total deaths - 164

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 5
    • Females: One infant and one woman in her 40s.
    • Males: One toddler and two men in their 40s.
  • Total cases -7,466
  • Total deaths - 106

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Cody Reid (left) and Joshua Bowers (right) were arrested in connection with mail theft earlier...
Two suspects arrested in recent Cape Girardeau mail thefts
Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home
A portion of the southbound lane of N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau is closed because...
Building safety concern closes lane on Main St. in Cape Girardeau
Ballard County deputies say Michael Nix was arrested four times in the same day on various...
Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer

Latest News

The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 21.
5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be...
NYC announces COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers
Evidence of waning vaccine immunity in what the FDA says drove its decision, but for now,...
FDA signs off on new boosters, mix-and-match vaccines
The winners of the fifth and final MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, October 20.
Winners of final Mo VIP drawing announced