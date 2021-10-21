Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, October 21.
The health department said a Williamson County man in his 30s passed away from the virus.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 15
- Females: One toddler, two girls under the age of 10, one preteen girl, one teenager, on woman in her 30s, one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 50s.
- Males: One toddler, two teenagers, one man in his 20s, one man in his 40s and two men in their 50s.
- New death - 1
- One man in his 30s.
- Total cases - 12,259
- Total deaths - 164
Franklin County:
- New cases - 5
- Females: One infant and one woman in her 40s.
- Males: One toddler and two men in their 40s.
- Total cases -7,466
- Total deaths - 106
