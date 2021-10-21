First Alert: Slightly cooler, breezy fall day

(KFVS) - There could be a few lingering light showers in our southeastern counties this morning following a cold front that pushed through the Heartland overnight.

Today will be dry, but breezy.

Winds from the northeast could gust more than 20 mph at times.

Afternoon highs will be cooler today in the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but more clouds could push into our northern counties.

Tonight and early Friday morning will be cloudy, which will keep overnight temps mild in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds will clear out by Friday afternoon.

Friday evening is looking dry ahead of a warm front that will bring scattered showers on Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Sunday will start off dry and warm, but chances for scattered rain and storms are possible late in the day.

