POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - An animal control shelter in southeast Missouri is looking for the owner of a found chicken.

The Poplar Bluff Animal Control posted about the chicken on Thursday, October 21.

If you know who it belongs to, they ask that you call the shelter at 573-686-8635.

I got tired of living the country life and decided to come to town to see what it was like. If you know who I belong to please call the shelter 573-686-8635. Posted by Poplar Bluff Animal Control on Thursday, October 21, 2021

