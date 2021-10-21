Center Junction construction making progress

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The construction of center junction is making progress, but with some metaphoric bumps in the road.

The busy intersection between Cape Girardeau and Jackson saw more lanes opening and traffic lights functioning, but the flow of traffic seemed to take a hit on Thursday morning, October 21.

Drivers say their commute was delayed by as much as 20 minutes.

The target completion date for Center Junction is November 1, but crews said in June it could be sooner.

Construction is part of the diverging diamond interchange at I-55 and Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

