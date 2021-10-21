Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Center Junction construction making progress

The busy intersection between Cape Girardeau and Jackson saw more lanes opening and traffic...
The busy intersection between Cape Girardeau and Jackson saw more lanes opening and traffic lights functioning, but the flow of traffic seemed to take a hit on Thursday morning, October 21.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The construction of center junction is making progress, but with some metaphoric bumps in the road.

The busy intersection between Cape Girardeau and Jackson saw more lanes opening and traffic lights functioning, but the flow of traffic seemed to take a hit on Thursday morning, October 21.

Drivers say their commute was delayed by as much as 20 minutes.

The target completion date for Center Junction is November 1, but crews said in June it could be sooner.

Construction is part of the diverging diamond interchange at I-55 and Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Cody Reid (left) and Joshua Bowers (right) were arrested in connection with mail theft earlier...
Two suspects arrested in recent Cape Girardeau mail thefts
Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home
A portion of the southbound lane of N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau is closed because...
Building safety concern closes lane on Main St. in Cape Girardeau
Ballard County deputies say Michael Nix was arrested four times in the same day on various...
Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer

Latest News

Center Junction is making progress on Thursday, October 21.
Drone12: Center Junction progress on 10/21
Murray State will take on rival Austin Peay on Saturday, October 23 at Roy Stewart Stadium.
Murray State Homecoming Saturday; part of KY 94/Main St. to close for parade
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Gallatin County on...
Motorcyclist injured in crash
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects