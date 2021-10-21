6-year-old surprised with last Happy Meal toy to complete her collection

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri girl was surprised with the final piece to her collection.

On Thursday, October 21 the franchise surprised Marley and her Nell Holcomb kindergarten classmates with lunch, and the happiest Happy Meal Marley has ever had. (KFVS)

Marley Hollis loves everything Disney, so when McDonald’s released its Disney 50th Anniversary Happy Meal Toys, Marley told her parents she had to have them.

Her search to collect them all had family and friends hunting down Happy Meal toys across the country. They managed to wrangle up 49 of the 50 collectibles, but Marley couldn’t find the 50th to complete her set.

The missing toy, the chipmunk Dale from Disney’s Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers, proved to be very elusive.

When Shannon Davis, with the region’s McDonald’s franchise, saw Marley’s family’s plea for the missing Dale on Facebook, McDonald’s employees joined in the search.

“The problem was the Dale that she was missing. He was one of the first toys released. I said, ‘Oh my gosh,’ really difficult to find. And so, internally, people went to work and they found there were only one in the entire 18-store market. And so I would say, ‘grab it and do not give it to anybody,’” said Jeff Brune, public relations spokesperson for the regional McDonald’s.

