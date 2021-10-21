5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 21.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 1
- 13-17 years - 0
- 18-64 years - 3
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 51
- Released from isolation - 4,401
- Deaths - 73
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
