Heartland Votes
Advertisement

5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 21.
The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 21.(kfyr)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 21.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 3
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 51
  • Released from isolation - 4,401
  • Deaths - 73

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Cody Reid (left) and Joshua Bowers (right) were arrested in connection with mail theft earlier...
Two suspects arrested in recent Cape Girardeau mail thefts
Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home
A portion of the southbound lane of N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau is closed because...
Building safety concern closes lane on Main St. in Cape Girardeau
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Mike (pictured) was the first hunter in...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: 7 bears harvested so far during black bear season

Latest News

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be...
NYC announces COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers
Evidence of waning vaccine immunity in what the FDA says drove its decision, but for now,...
FDA signs off on new boosters, mix-and-match vaccines
The winners of the fifth and final MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, October 20.
Winners of final Mo VIP drawing announced
Missouri VIP Winners announced on Wednesday, October 20.
Mo VIP Winners