10-digit dialing begins in Ill. for 618 area code this weekend

By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting Sunday, October 24, anyone making even a call in part of southern Illinois will have to dial the area code and the seven-digit number.

“I think, personally, the 618 number will help all the businesses,” said Carbondale resident Alan Stephenson.

Stephenson believed adding the 618 area code to every call will benefit those trying to reach particular businesses.

“Some people have the excuse of, you know, they are not from here and they’ve never really experienced the 618 area code number, but I think personally it’s going to help,” said Stephenson.

According to the FCC website, 10-digit dialing is needed because there are more phones than people.

The FCC also adds dialing both the area code and the seven-digit number was necessary to ensure the call reached the intended recipient.

But one southern Illinois resident is not a fan of the change.

“I don’t like it,” said southern Illinois resident Paul Jaros.

Jaros said it will have to make him change most of his contacts’ numbers.

“I mean, it’s really an inconvenience, and I’ll have to probably reset a bunch of numbers in my phone because I don’t have 618 on all of them,” explained Jaros.

According to the FCC, there are 82 area codes in 35 states and one U.S. territory that currently use “988″ as their local exchange and allow seven-digit dialing.

Beginning on July 16, 2022, dialing “988″ will route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The change for the 10-digit dialing will go into effect on October 24.

And some businesses across southern Illinois will now begin to add the 618 to the front of their number.

“Most places here, they publicize the numbers without the area code on it. So, it makes it pretty difficult to kind of navigate who you’re going to talk to and who you’re not going to talk too,” said Stephenson.

The changes will also affect callers in Missouri and Kentucky. In all, 35 states are affected by the FCC changes.

The FCC said if you do not dial the 10-digit number, your call will not be connected.

