1 injured in crash on I-24 in Massac Co. after SEMI-truck crashes into construction truck

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The driver of a construction truck was injured after a vehicle crashed into it on Interstate 24 on Thursday morning, October 21.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 9:44 a.m., a 1992 green Ford F600 was part of a rolling construction crew patching I-24 around mile post 34.

It was the first construction vehicle in the crew that westbound traffic would encounter and was equipped with an arrow board and crash attenuator.

For unknown reasons, troopers say a 2015 black and yellow Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer collided with the crash attenuator and the construction truck.

The Freightliner came to a rest on the left shoulder and the construction truck came to a rest in the middle of both westbound lanes.

According to ISP, the driver the construction truck, a 61-year-old Creal Springs, Ill. man, was taken to an area hospital with injuries. They said the driver of the Freightliner, a 27-year-old Benton, Ky. man, was reportedly not injured.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.