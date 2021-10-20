Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Winners of final Mo VIP drawing announced

The winners of the fifth and final MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, October 20.
The winners of the fifth and final MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, October 20.(Missouri DHSS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The winners of the fifth and final MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, October 20.

Winners from southeast Missouri include:

  • Jonathan Burns - Sikeston
  • Jennifer Fulford - Perryville
  • Ronda McWilliams - Caruthersville
  • Kelly Phillipps - New Madrid
  • Gina Vandeven - Chaffee
  • Troy Walker - Jackson
  • Connie Weatherly - Jackson

You can see the full list here.

As of Wednesday, 58 percent of Missourians have completed vaccination, and 66 percent have received at least the first dose. That’s according to federal and state data.

Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the program on July 21.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 57,117 adults (18 and over) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and entered the drawing. More than 39,000 adolescents ages 12-17 also entered.

In all, 800 adults were randomly selected as winners of a $10,000 cash prize, and 100 minors were awarded a $10,000 college savings account.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The first black bear was harvested in Missouri's first black bear hunting season on Monday.
First black bear harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County
A portion of the southbound lane of N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau is closed because...
Building safety concern closes lane on Main St. in Cape Girardeau
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Egyptian health Dept. reports 9 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 20.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 9 new cases of COVID-19
Cape Girardeau city reminded residents to avoid areas marked for the managed deer hunt Nov. 1...
City of Cape Girardeau remind citizens to not enter hunting areas
Southern Seven reports 1 new death as a result of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Baptist Health Paducah new Sentimag Magnetic Localization System for breast cancer patients.
New Sentimag Magnetic Localization System at Baptist Health Paducah