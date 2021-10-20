Winners of final Mo VIP drawing announced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The winners of the fifth and final MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, October 20.

Winners from southeast Missouri include:

Jonathan Burns - Sikeston

Jennifer Fulford - Perryville

Ronda McWilliams - Caruthersville

Kelly Phillipps - New Madrid

Gina Vandeven - Chaffee

Troy Walker - Jackson

Connie Weatherly - Jackson

You can see the full list here.

As of Wednesday, 58 percent of Missourians have completed vaccination, and 66 percent have received at least the first dose. That’s according to federal and state data.

Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the program on July 21.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 57,117 adults (18 and over) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and entered the drawing. More than 39,000 adolescents ages 12-17 also entered.

In all, 800 adults were randomly selected as winners of a $10,000 cash prize, and 100 minors were awarded a $10,000 college savings account.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.