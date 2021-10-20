Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested four times in one day.

Michael Nix, of Wickliffe, is facing multiple charges including: rape first degree, unlawful imprisonment first degree, strangulation second degree, criminal mischief second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, escape second degree, assault third degree - police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

The investigation began on October 14.

According to the the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, Nix held a woman against her will for several days. He allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled her during that time.

Deputies got an arrest warrant for Nix.

On October 15, Ballard County deputies received a call of a disturbance on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe. They said Nix was there and caused an altercation.

He was detained due to the active arrest warrant.

Deputies say they found a quantity of meth in his possession. He was arrested on the new drug charges and taken to the Ballard County Jail where he was also served the arrest warrant.

While at the jail, Nix allegedly assaulted a deputy sheriff and tried to run away. After a short chase, deputies apprehended him. Nix received several more felony charges after fleeing.

Nix was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being lodged at the Ballard County Jail.

Deputies got a search warrant for Nix’s home on Lisa Drive.

While executing the search warrant, deputies found numerous items containing meth and marijuana. They said they also found a gun during the search.

Nix, a convicted felon, is prohibited from owning firearms.

When the search warrant was finished, deputies say Nix was arrested for the fourth time in the same day at the Ballard County Jail.

