Warmer Wednesday

Wednesday morning will be a bit warmer with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly clear skies today with a few clouds during the afternoon. Stronger southwesterly winds will assist temps to warm into the mid and upper 70s today. Wind gusts could reach 20-25 mph by the afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will move in with a cold front that could bring a mixture of scattered rain and a few storms. Severe weather is not expected. A few lingering showers are possible in western Kentucky and Tennessee by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain and storm chances return Sunday into Monday as a warm front moves over the Heartland. We will watch the potential for a few stronger storms.

-Lisa

