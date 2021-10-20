Two suspects arrested in recent Cape Girardeau mail thefts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men have been arrested as part of investigations into recent mail thefts in Cape Girardeau County.

In a statement, the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office announced that 36-year-old Joshua Hall Bowers and 32-year-old Cody Allen Reid had been arrested on Oct. 15.

Bowers was charged with fraudulent use of a credit device, which is a Class E felony and trafficking 3/4 of a pound of methamphetamine, which is a 2nd Degree Class B Felony.

Reid was charged with Fraudulent Use of a Credit Device, which is a Class E Felony.

The statement said more arrests are expected to be made.

Heartland News reported an increase in calls to law enforcement about mail theft earlier in October.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.