Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 20.

The newly reported death was a female in her 80′s in Hardin County.

The health department also reported 24 newly recovered cases.

There have been 172 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic. (Source: Southern Seven Health Department)

According to the Southern Seven Health Department, there are a total of 171 active cases in the region.

