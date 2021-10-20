Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 20.
The newly reported death was a female in her 80′s in Hardin County.
The health department also reported 24 newly recovered cases.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department, there are a total of 171 active cases in the region.
