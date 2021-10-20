Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

Southern Seven reports 1 new death as a result of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 20.

The newly reported death was a female in her 80′s in Hardin County.

The health department also reported 24 newly recovered cases.

There have been 172 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department, there are a total of 171 active cases in the region.

For the weekly update from IDPH, click here.

