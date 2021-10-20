Heartland Votes
Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first black bear was harvested in Missouri's first black bear hunting season on Monday.
First black bear harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
‘Ghost gun’ recovered in Dyersburg church parking lot during funeral

Latest News

A majority of Americans do not want to see Trump run for president again, but support is...
Most Americans do not want to see another Trump presidential run, poll shows
Jackson leaders propose an internet sales tax.
Proposed internet sales tax in Jackson, Mo.
Governor Mike Parson promised “swift justice” to the person who he says hacked into the...
Gov. Parson promises ‘swift justice’ to person he says hacked Mo. Dept. of Education website
The ASPCA recently assisted in the removal of 20 neglected dogs from a property in Brooklyn, NY.
Kentucky bill calls for animal abusers to pay for care of rescued animals
State Rep. Patrick Windhorst spent Wednesday morning reading to Head Start students in Mounds. ...
Ill. lawmaker spends time, reads to Head Start students