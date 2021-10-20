Slightly cooler for your Thursday. Breezy again.

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a warm and breezy day across the area as a cold front edges closer to the Heartland. This front will move through the area during the early morning hours Thursday. Ahead of this front we will see a few isolated showers develop. There is very limited moisture for this front to work with so much of the area will remain dry. Lows by morning will range from the lower 50s northwest to the middle 60s southeast.

Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler weather. It will be breezy with northwest winds gusting over 20MPH at times. Highs will range from the lower 60s far north to the lower 70s far south.

