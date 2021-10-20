SEMO Food Bank preparing for holidays

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is preparing for an uptick in people needing food this holiday season.

The food bank already has ordered traditional food that you would find for the typical holiday meals.

SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Lisa Church said they will be receiving three tractor trailer loads of food in the next several weeks.

Church said the need is rising as of lately.

“The last three months, we’ve averaged about 82,000 people per month that we’re serving,” Church said. “So we do expect to see a little bit more of a need over the holidays, both Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

They plan on holding extra mobile food pantries for the people they serve.

“Right now our plan is to hold at least two mobile food pantries in each of our 16 counties in November and December,” said Church.

Church said they never want people to be hungry.

“During the holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, you certainly don’t want that to be the case,” Church said. “So we do ramp up what we’re doing in all of the counties that we serve. We have a lot of really good partners that help us distribute food. So we are planning additional mobiles to meet that need and make sure that families have the meal that they deserve and that they want to have during the holidays.”

For more information if you need help with food, you can find that on their website here.

