Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Racing to return at Benton Speedway in Scott Co., Mo.

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Racing is back in Scott County, Missouri.

The Benton Speedway is set to reopen on Saturday, October 23.

This will be the first time racing fans will have the chance to see cars back on the track since 2014.

Benton Speedway owner Rob Russell said he though about tearing down the track to build houses, however, his father suggested he put some money into the facility and open it back up.

“Once the word got out that we purchased the property, the calls, the emails, the texts, the Facebook Messenger, everybody was blowing up my phone saying, ‘are you going to open the track? Are you going to open the track?’”

Russell hopes to pack the stands with a couple thousand racing fans for the SEMO Fall Nationals event on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first black bear was harvested in Missouri's first black bear hunting season on Monday.
First black bear harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
‘Ghost gun’ recovered in Dyersburg church parking lot during funeral

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Speedway to reopen in Benton, Mo.
Speedway to reopen in Benton, Mo.
The post office in Kennett, Mo, is raising awareness and money for breast cancer research.
Kennett Post Office among many to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research