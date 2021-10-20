Heartland Votes
Portageville Police Dept. nominated for K-9 Grant

Portageville Police Department is inviting the public to help them win a chance of $25,000 to...
Portageville Police Department is inviting the public to help them win a chance of $25,000 to go towards them purchasing a K-9.(Portageville Police Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Portageville Police Department announced on Tuesday, October 19, that they have been nominated for a K-9 Grant through Aftermath.

According to the Portageville Police Department they are inviting the public to follow the link and vote for their department to win a chance of $25,000 to go towards them purchasing a K-9.

The Portageville Police Department said the K-9 will be an effective tool in the efforts to combat the drug problem in the community.

Everyone is able to vote once per day.

