New Sentimag Magnetic Localization System at Baptist Health Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah announced on Wednesday, October 20, their new technology system they have for breast cancer patients.

According to Baptist Health Paducah they are the first in the region to use an FDA- approved system to guide surgeons in locating and removing breast tumors.

The new system is known as Sentimag Magnetic Localization System that uses magnetic sensing to detect its magnetic markers for a precise location.

Sentimag is a simpler method that guides wires for tissue fixtures and radioactive traces and creates a less invasive experience for the patient.

Baptist Health Paducah said the Magseed marker is a a tiny seed made from surgical grade steel that can be placed in the tumor days or weeks before surgery.

The Magseed marker is placed in the tissue to mark tumors and nodes before surgery to help the surgeon accurately locate the cancer in the operating room and remove it in one piece.

“Magseed® is an incredible new technology in terms of breast cancer care. This was only available in big cities a few years ago, and we already have it here. And we’re doing things here that aren’t even being done at some major cancer operation centers. It’s pretty incredible,” said Kristen Williams, MD, surgeon with Surgical Group of Paducah.

Baptist Health Paducah also said the Magseed marker can also be used to mark suspicious lymph nodes before chemotherapy and helps enables their surgeons to determine if the cancer has spread.

“Being able to treat patients in Paducah has always been my dream. I wanted to be a doctor since a young age and being able to come home and take care of my community and offer the latest and greatest to women here is just truly humbling,” said Williams.

To learn more about the Sentimag® Breast Localization System visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.