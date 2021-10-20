MVC releases 2021-22 men’s basketball preseason poll

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) released the 2021-22 men’s basketball preseason poll, ranking the Drake Bulldogs as favorite for the first time ever.

According to the MVC, Loyola, UNI, Missouri State and Southern Illinois make up the rest of the top five.

2020-21 MVC Preseason Team

First team

AJ Green, UNI G 6-4 Jr. Cedar Falls (Iowa)

Tyreke Key, Indiana State G 6-3 Sr. Celina (Tenn.)

Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State G 6-5 Jr. Columbia (Mo.)

Roman Penn, Drake G 6-0 Sr. Calumet City (Ill.)

Gaige Prim, Missouri State F 6-9 Sr. Aurora (Colo.)

Second team

Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois F 6-6 Jr. Waupun (Wis.)

ShanQuan Hemphill, Drake F 6-6 Sr. Gary (Ind.)

Ben Krikke, Valparaiso F 6-9 Jr. Edmonton (Alberta)

Austin Phyfe, UNI F 6-9 R-Jr. Waverly (Iowa)

Lucas Williamson, Loyola G 6-4 Gr. Chicago (Ill.)

Preseason Player of the Year: AJ Green, UNI

