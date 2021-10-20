Heartland Votes
Mt. Vernon Economy Inn catches fire, investigation ongoing

The fire started in a unit and spread through the attic of the building.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to a fire at an Economy Inn on Route 37 in Mt. Vernon last night.

There were no reported injuries or deaths; however, the damages to the building were significant.

According to Chief Sargent, the fire started in one of the building units and travelled up the wall into the attic.

Due to the fact that there isn’t a fire stop in the attic, the fire was able to spread through most of the south side of the building.

Sargent estimates that around one-third of the units were damaged by the fire.

Multiple fire agencies were called in, including the state fire marshal and the Red Cross.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department was on scene to help evacuate units and manage traffic control.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the fire marshal.

