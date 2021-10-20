Motorcycle Swap meets for 5th year in Du Quoin

Du Quoin, Ill. (KFVS) - The Biking Life Promotions will present the TBL Motorcycle Swap Meet for the fifth year in Du Quoin.

The swap will take place at the Expo Building on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds on Sunday, October 24.

This year’s event includes 30,000 square feet of motorcycles, parts, jewelry and apparel.

Anyone interested in attending will have two options for admission:

Early Bird admission starts at 8 a.m. and costs $8.

General admission starts at 10 a.m. and costs $5.

Children under the age of 14 will have free admission.

The event will run until 3 p.m. and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, in support of their mission to take area veterans to visit memorials in Washington D.C. that were built in honor of their service.

Tickets will be available at the door.

