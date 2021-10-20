Mo. man sentenced to over 100 months on gun charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp sentenced Benjamin Wallace to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty in July to possession of a stolen firearm.

Wallace, 40, from East Prairie, Mo., was stopped by Missouri State Highway Patrol for a traffic violation on February 16, 2020.

After noticing bulges in Wallace’s pants, the highway patrol officer asked if there were any other weapons in his vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Wallace admitted to the officer that he had a shotgun in the backseat of his car which he took from another residence without the owners permission.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

