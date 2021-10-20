Mo. Dept. of Conservation: 7 bears harvested so far during black bear season

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says seven bears have been harvested, as of Wednesday, October 20, during the state’s black bear season.

According to the department, five bears were harvested in the southwest region and two were harvested in the southeast region.

The first bear of the season was harvested on Monday in southwest Missouri.

The season runs through Oct. 27.

The use of bait or dogs is currently prohibited.

According to the department, near numbers and range in Missouri have grown.

They said research has shown the state is now home to around 800 black bears, mostly south of the Missouri River.

