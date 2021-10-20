Heartland Votes
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: 7 bears harvested so far during black bear season

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Mike (pictured) was the first hunter in...
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Mike (pictured) was the first hunter in the southeast region to harvest bear. He got this bear on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 19.(Missouri Department of Conservation/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says seven bears have been harvested, as of Wednesday, October 20, during the state’s black bear season.

According to the department, five bears were harvested in the southwest region and two were harvested in the southeast region.

BLACK BEAR HUNTING UPDATE: As of right now 7 bears have been harvested during Missouri’s black bear season. 5 bears in...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

The first bear of the season was harvested on Monday in southwest Missouri.

The season runs through Oct. 27.

The use of bait or dogs is currently prohibited.

According to the department, near numbers and range in Missouri have grown.

They said research has shown the state is now home to around 800 black bears, mostly south of the Missouri River.

