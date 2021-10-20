Missouri lawmaker Tom Hannegan dies of stroke

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Republican state Rep. Tom Hannegan has died.

Hannegan’s campaign treasurer, Scott Mell, confirmed the St. Charles lawmaker died Wednesday of a stroke at age 51.

Voters elected Hannegan to the state House in 2016.

He was one of few openly gay Missouri lawmakers. Hannegan advocated for criminal justice reform and human rights and proposed a ban on discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Hannegan was also editor in chief of a local magazine called StreetScape Magazine.

His treasurer says the community has suffered a great loss. GOP House leaders say he was a strong person of conviction.

