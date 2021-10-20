Malden cancels football game against Dexter

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Malden High School Football team will not be playing under stadium lights in Dexter on Friday, October 22.

According to a post on the Malden R-1 School District Facebook page, the Green Wave will not be facing the Dexter Bearcats on Friday because of injuries and limited number of healthy players.

Malden Football Coach Bullock says he’s disappointed by the situation, but the goal is to have enough players available to play next week when district play starts.

A note from Coach Bullock: Due to many injuries and a small number of healthy student-athletes, the Malden Football... Posted by Malden R-I School District on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

