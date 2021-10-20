LIVE: Groundbreaking held for new crisis maternity home in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday afternoon for a new crisis maternity home.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will build the LifeHouse Crisis Home Cape Girardeau on Main Street.

The facility is expected to open in December 2022.

Homeless, pregnant women over the age of 18, along with their children under the age of 5 will be eligible to live at the crisis maternity home.

LifeHouse provides case management and supportive services from the time of their pregnancy up to one year following delivery.

CCSOMO currently operates a maternity home in Springfield, Mo.

Since opening in late 2013, they said 105 healthy babies have been born to LifeHouse residents, none with illegal drugs or alcohol.

