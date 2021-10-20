Ill. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hamilton Co.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation by Illinois State Police.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and McLeansboro Police Department requested the state police’s help on October 20.

According to troopers, at around 12:20 a.m., a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy and a McLeansboro police officer were booking a person who had been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

They said the suspect broke free from restraints and assaulted the officers.

The two officers fired their weapons and one of the rounds struck the suspect.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

