Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. and First Lady Parson to host Parson Family Fall Festival with Trick-or-Treating events

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced the Parson Family Fall...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced the Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating events will be held this weekend.(Pixabay)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced that the fourth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating events will be held at the People’s House this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 30, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the Governor’s Mansion lawn.

This year, the festival will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and a local band known as “The Kay Brothers” will provide bluegrass musical entertainment.

“This is an opportunity to further connect with Missouri families and celebrate the autumn season in our great state,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement.

“We invite everyone to join us at the People’s House for some good family fun!”

Festival activities include a bounce house, face painting, trick-or-treating and more.

Over a dozen vendors will be present, including:

  • AgriMissouri
  • Elderwood Kettle Corn
  • Missouri State Parks
  • Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
  • Missouri State Highway Patrol
  • Special Olympics Missouri
  • Scholastics
  • HAL’s Hoppers, and more.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

No registration is required as the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first black bear was harvested in Missouri's first black bear hunting season on Monday.
First black bear harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
On Tuesday, October 19, Charles Whitney was sentenced to Illinois Department of corrections...
Man sentenced to Dept. of corrections after assault on officer

Latest News

Cody Reid (left) and Joshua Bowers (right) were arrested in connection with mail theft earlier...
Two suspects arrested in recent Cape Girardeau mail thefts
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri hosted a groundbreaking for a new crisis maternity home...
Groundbreaking held for new crisis maternity home in Cape Girardeau
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A portion of the southbound lane of N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau is closed because...
Building safety concern closes lane on Main St. in Cape Girardeau