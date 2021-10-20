Gov. and First Lady Parson to host Parson Family Fall Festival with Trick-or-Treating events

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced that the fourth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating events will be held at the People’s House this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 30, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the Governor’s Mansion lawn.

This year, the festival will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and a local band known as “The Kay Brothers” will provide bluegrass musical entertainment.

“This is an opportunity to further connect with Missouri families and celebrate the autumn season in our great state,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement.

“We invite everyone to join us at the People’s House for some good family fun!”

Festival activities include a bounce house, face painting, trick-or-treating and more.

Over a dozen vendors will be present, including:

AgriMissouri

Elderwood Kettle Corn

Missouri State Parks

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Special Olympics Missouri

Scholastics

HAL’s Hoppers, and more.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

No registration is required as the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.

