Gov. Beshear recognizes Paducah sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear recognized the sacrifice of a Paducah sailor whose remains have now been identified after he died in World War II.

According to the governor’s office, Navy Fireman second class, Hal J. Allison, 21, of Paducah, was accounted for on Thursday, October 14.

“These identifications are always heartbreaking for the families and for all Kentuckians who honor their service and sacrifice,” said Governor Beshear. “But we are grateful for the scientific advances and professional determination that makes it possible finally to bring our heroes home.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, on December 7, 1941, Allison was assigned to battleship USS Oklahoma, which dropped anchor at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by a Japanese aircraft.

Battleship USS Oklahoma suffered multiple torpedo hits which caused it to turn over.

The attack on the battleship resulted in 429 crewmen deaths.

Services for Allison have not been set.

Governor Beshear will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Allison on the day of his burial.

