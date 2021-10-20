Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, October 20.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, October 20.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, October 20.

He will discuss economic development and infrastructure improvements, along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,899 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 additional deaths, as of Wednesday, October 20.

The current positivity rate is 6.83 percent.

As of Thursday, 1,115 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 321 were in the ICU and 207 were on ventilators.

