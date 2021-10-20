First Alert: Warmest day of the week

(KFVS) - It’s a warm start to Wednesday.

Wake-up temps are in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds during the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

Southwesterly winds will be breezy with gusts 20-25 mph.

Tonight, clouds will move into the Heartland along with a cold front.

This will bring a mixture of scattered rain and a few storms.

Severe weather is not expected.

A few lingering showers are possible in western Kentucky and Tennessee by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain and storm chances return Sunday into Monday as a warm front moves over the Heartland.

The First Alert StormTeam will be monitoring the potential for a few stronger storms.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.