Egyptian Health Dept. reports 9 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department reported 9 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 20.
Saline County
o Female: One under the age of 1, one in their 20′s, one in their 60′s
o Male: One in their 30′s, two in their 50′s
White County
o Female: One in their 30′s, one in their 40′s
o Male: One in their teens
As of Wednesday, Saline County has had a total of 4,636 positive cases, including 69 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,05 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 873 positive cases, including eight deaths.
