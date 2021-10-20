Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

Egyptian health Dept. reports 9 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 20.(KKTV)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department reported 9 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 20.

Saline County

o Female: One under the age of 1, one in their 20′s, one in their 60′s

o Male: One in their 30′s, two in their 50′s

White County

o Female: One in their 30′s, one in their 40′s

o Male: One in their teens

As of Wednesday, Saline County has had a total of 4,636 positive cases, including 69 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,05 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 873 positive cases, including eight deaths.

