A cold front moves in tonight

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Today will be the warmest day of the week, with many areas hitting highs in the upper 70s. A few areas could even hit 80 degrees this afternoon. Rain chances will move into the Heartland after sunset and into the morning hours on Thursday. The rain looks mainly light, with an isolated storm possible, but not likely. Thursday will be breezy and cooler than today, with highs back into the 70s. The weekend is still looking unsettled at times. Scattered rain and thunderstorms could impact outdoor plans!

