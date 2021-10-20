Heartland Votes
City of Cape Girardeau remind citizens to not enter hunting areas

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau reminded citizens to not enter marked hunting areas during managed deer hunt season.

Cape Girardeau city reminded residents to avoid areas marked for the managed deer hunt Nov. 1...
Cape Girardeau city reminded residents to avoid areas marked for the managed deer hunt Nov. 1 through Dec. 5.(City of Cape Girardeau)

Hunting will be November 1 to December 5 in a few areas on the fringe of city limits.

The city said these areas will be clearly marked with signs.

City leaders said hunters assigned to the areas will only be using archery devices from an elevated stand.

Hunting will be limited to Nov. 1 - Dec. 5 in a few natural areas on the fringe of city limits which will be clearly...

Posted by City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

