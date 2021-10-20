City of Cape Girardeau remind citizens to not enter hunting areas
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau reminded citizens to not enter marked hunting areas during managed deer hunt season.
Hunting will be November 1 to December 5 in a few areas on the fringe of city limits.
The city said these areas will be clearly marked with signs.
City leaders said hunters assigned to the areas will only be using archery devices from an elevated stand.
