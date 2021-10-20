Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after police found a man and his wife dead in a home.

According to police, they responded to the 700 block of West Main Street around 6:59 p.m. on October 18 in reference to a welfare check of the residents.

Officers found Steven E. Lusk, 41, of Carbondale, and his wife, Montoya M. Moore, 40, of Carbondale, dead.

The Jackson County Coroner’s Office was called and will investigate to determine the cause of death.

Carbondale police say at this point in the investigation, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.