Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale police investigating after husband, wife found dead in home

Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
Carbondale police are investigating after a man and his wife were found dead in their home.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after police found a man and his wife dead in a home.

According to police, they responded to the 700 block of West Main Street around 6:59 p.m. on October 18 in reference to a welfare check of the residents.

Officers found Steven E. Lusk, 41, of Carbondale, and his wife, Montoya M. Moore, 40, of Carbondale, dead.

The Jackson County Coroner’s Office was called and will investigate to determine the cause of death.

Carbondale police say at this point in the investigation, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first black bear was harvested in Missouri's first black bear hunting season on Monday.
First black bear harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
On Tuesday, October 19, Charles Whitney was sentenced to Illinois Department of corrections...
Man sentenced to Dept. of corrections after assault on officer

Latest News

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Mike (pictured) was the first hunter in...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: 7 bears harvested so far during black bear season
Crews responded to a fire at an Economy Inn in Mt. Vernon.
Mt. Vernon Economy Inn catches fire, investigation ongoing
Mt. Vernon Fire
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced the Parson Family Fall...
Gov. and First Lady Parson to host Parson Family Fall Festival with Trick-or-Treating events