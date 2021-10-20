Heartland Votes
Building safety concern closes lane on Main St. in Cape Girardeau

A portion of the southbound lane of N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau is closed because...
A portion of the southbound lane of N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau is closed because of a building safety concern.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau closed the southbound lane of North Main Street between Themis and Independence Streets on Wednesday morning, October 20.

According to the city, the lane closure is because there is a building safety concern at 15 and 17 N. Main St.

The sidewalk in front of the building is also closed.

Businesses next to the building of concern will remain open.

Pedestrians are urged to stay out of the enclosed area.

