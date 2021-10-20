Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say

By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An inside source said health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough infections appear to be persuading the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors.

Israel gives Pfizer boosters to people 40 and older.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has interested them in changing the U.S. age limit.

A source said the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first black bear was harvested in Missouri's first black bear hunting season on Monday.
First black bear harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
‘Ghost gun’ recovered in Dyersburg church parking lot during funeral

Latest News

Police blocked off streets in Midtown Atlanta as they responded to an active shooting situation...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing