4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, October 19.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 1
- 13-17 years - 0
- 18-64 years - 3
- 65 and up - 0
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 56
- Released from isolation - 4,391
- Deaths - 73
The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
It’s by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
They will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.