4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, October 19.

The newly reported cases include:

0-12 years - 1

13-17 years - 0

18-64 years - 3

65 and up - 0

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 56

Released from isolation - 4,391

Deaths - 73

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

It’s by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

