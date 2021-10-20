Heartland Votes
Advertisement

4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning,...
The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, October 19.(CDC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, October 19.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 3
  • 65 and up - 0

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 56
  • Released from isolation - 4,391
  • Deaths - 73

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

It’s by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first black bear was harvested in Missouri's first black bear hunting season on Monday.
First black bear harvested during Missouri’s first black bear hunting season
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
On Tuesday, October 19, Charles Whitney was sentenced to Illinois Department of corrections...
Man sentenced to Dept. of corrections after assault on officer

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State University is five percentage points from reaching a 70 percent...
Southeast Mo. State reports 65% vaccination rate on campus
Southeast Mo. State reported their new percentage of students vaccinated on campus.
SEMO campus vaccination update
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Tuesday he's hopeful the mask mandates will be lifted in...
Gov. Pritzker hopeful mask mandates will be lifted before holiday season; southern Ill. residents react
Gov. Pritzker speaks on possibly lifting the mask mandate and holidays.
Ill. Gov. Pritzker speaks on mask mandate and the holidays