188 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported 188 new cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday, October 20.

The health center also reported 184 newly resolved cases.

A seven-day positivity rate in the county is 15.4 percent.

As of Wednesday, the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard showed 73,919 total doses have been administered to Cape Girardeau County residents.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.