188 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported 188 new cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday, October 20.
The health center also reported 184 newly resolved cases.
A seven-day positivity rate in the county is 15.4 percent.
As of Wednesday, the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard showed 73,919 total doses have been administered to Cape Girardeau County residents.
