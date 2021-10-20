Heartland Votes
Advertisement

188 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County as of Wednesday, October 20.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported 188 new cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday, October 20.

The health center also reported 184 newly resolved cases.

A seven-day positivity rate in the county is 15.4 percent.

As of Wednesday, the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard showed 73,919 total doses have been administered to Cape Girardeau County residents.

10/20/2021 at 3PM: COVID-19 Update. 7-Day Positivity Rate = 15.4%.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

