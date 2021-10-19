Heartland Votes
Advertisement

You can help get Fredbird into the Mascot Hall of Fame

St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird is a finalist for the Mascot Hall of Fame.
St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird is a finalist for the Mascot Hall of Fame.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals mascot is a finalist for induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Fans are encouraged to vote for Fredbird during the final voting stage through Saturday, October 23.

You may vote once per day online with the same email address.

Twenty-five mascots from across the sporting world were included in the preliminary round and now it’s down to 10 finalists.

Fredbird, the Cardinals mascot since 1979, has been at more than 34,000 regular-season games and seven World Series.

He was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Mascot Hall of Fame, located in Whiting, Indiana, is the hall of fame for North American sports mascots.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Shildt releases first statement since being fired from Cardinals
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire
According to the Union City School System, high school senior, Julianne Becton, passed away at...
Students, staff mourn teen killed in crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.

Latest News

You can vote for the Marion Police Department's K-9 therapy dog program online until October...
Marion, Ill. Police Dept. K-9 therapy dog division nominated for $5K grant
An Illinois man is facing charges in connection with a murder in Trigg County, Kentucky.
Ill. man facing murder charge in Trigg County, Ky.
Harold F. Jett was charged in connection with a Trigg County murder.
Ill. man charged in connection with Trigg Co. murder
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases