You can help get Fredbird into the Mascot Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals mascot is a finalist for induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Fans are encouraged to vote for Fredbird during the final voting stage through Saturday, October 23.

You may vote once per day online with the same email address.

Twenty-five mascots from across the sporting world were included in the preliminary round and now it’s down to 10 finalists.

Fredbird, the Cardinals mascot since 1979, has been at more than 34,000 regular-season games and seven World Series.

He was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Mascot Hall of Fame, located in Whiting, Indiana, is the hall of fame for North American sports mascots.

