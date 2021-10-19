Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tucson police chief faces tough questioning from Senate committee in bid to lead CBP

Chris Magnus’ hearing took place Tuesday after being nominated for the position in April.
By David Ade
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - An Arizona police chief is moving closer to leading U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

President Joe Biden nominated Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus for the position in April, but his hearing was held up by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) over a separate issue.

Tuesday Magnus finally sat in the hot seat at the Senate Finance Committee, which is chaired by Wyden.

From migrants approaching and entering the country’s southern border, to hundreds of cargo ships backed up off California’s coast, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) plays a critical role in each.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Magnus was challenged on a wide range of issues, and he faced the political pressure from both sides of the aisle.

He was first introduced by Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Sinema said, “Having someone like Chief Magnus leading CBP is the best way our nation can better secure our border.”

Kelly said, “We have gotten to know Chief Magnus as a committed public servant.”

Magnus repeatedly explained to the committee why he is best to lead CBP.

In his opening statement, he said, “I want to make a difference. CBP is a proud agency with a mission that is vital to this country.”

According the CBP data, border agents on the southwest border have had more than 1.5 million encounters this year.

Magnus told senators that he believes this presents one of the most serious problems facing the country but stopped short of calling it a crisis as multiple Republican senators pressed him to do.

Sen. Todd Young, (R-IN), asked Magnus, “Is there a crisis or is there not a crisis at the border?”

Magnus responded, “Senator, I would say that my highest priority is going to be…”

Young cut off Magnus and said, “I didn’t ask your priority…”

Humane treatment of migrants, whether during encounters at the border or at holding facilities, was a key focus for several on the Democratic side.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-MA) said, “Inhumane treatment of migrants and asylum seekers is unacceptable in our nation.”

Recently, border patrol agents were overwhelmed by Haitian migrants on the southern border in Del Rio, Texas. That’s where images emerged of a border agent who appearing to chase migrants on horseback. There’s currently an investigation of the agents involved.

Magnus said, “I found those images troubling, but I also believe – and I’ve certainly learned this over my career in policing – that a full and thorough investigation is necessary before any final conclusions are drawn.”

Magnus also said migrants crossing the border should be vaccinated against COVID-19, and said he believes some parts of a border wall should continue being built along with added technology.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said he wants to move Magnus’ nomination along quickly… but no firm timeline for votes has been set.

The White House declined our request to interview Magnus until the confirmation process is complete.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Shildt releases first statement since being fired from Cardinals
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire
According to the Union City School System, high school senior, Julianne Becton, passed away at...
Students, staff mourn teen killed in crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.

Latest News

Jackson leaders propose an internet sales tax.
Proposed internet sales tax in Jackson, Mo.
Governor Mike Parson promised “swift justice” to the person who he says hacked into the...
Gov. Parson promises ‘swift justice’ to person he says hacked Mo. Dept. of Education website
The ASPCA recently assisted in the removal of 20 neglected dogs from a property in Brooklyn, NY.
Kentucky bill calls for animal abusers to pay for care of rescued animals
State Rep. Patrick Windhorst spent Wednesday morning reading to Head Start students in Mounds. ...
Ill. lawmaker spends time, reads to Head Start students
A Kentucky bill calls for animal abusers to pay for the care of rescued animals rather than...
Kentucky bill calls for animal abusers to pay for care of rescued animals