Tracking slight rain chances late Wednesday

Another dry, nice day expected across the Heartland. Even with some passing clouds, temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. Lows tonight won’t be quite as chilly as the past few morning, but many areas will still wake up in the 40s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s thanks to breezy southwesterly winds. Rain chances sneak in after sunset and continue through the overnight hours into the early morning hours on Thursday. Thursday after the early morning showers in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, dry weather takes over again. More scattered showers and thunderstorms push in for your weekend forecast.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.