Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tracking slight rain chances late Wednesday

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another dry, nice day expected across the Heartland. Even with some passing clouds, temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. Lows tonight won’t be quite as chilly as the past few morning, but many areas will still wake up in the 40s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s thanks to breezy southwesterly winds. Rain chances sneak in after sunset and continue through the overnight hours into the early morning hours on Thursday. Thursday after the early morning showers in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, dry weather takes over again. More scattered showers and thunderstorms push in for your weekend forecast.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Shildt releases first statement since being fired from Cardinals
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire
According to the Union City School System, high school senior, Julianne Becton, passed away at...
Students, staff mourn teen killed in crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/19.
First Alert noon forecast on 10/19
Beautiful day in Marquand, Mo.
Cool Morning With Iso. Fog
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/19
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 10/19
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another chilly night ahead