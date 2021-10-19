Tilsen recognized as longest-serving assistant federal public defender in country

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A federal public defender was recognized for more than four decades of public service.

Scott Tilsen was recognized as the longest-serving assistant federal public defender in the country.

The Minnesota native began his tenure in 1979, and spent the last 15 years of his career in Cape Girardeau.

On Tuesday afternoon, October 19, federal judges and staff gathered to honor Tilsen’s service.

“I’ve always wanted to do something to help people,” Tilsen said. “People who didn’t have the advantages that I have. There’s nothing wrong with being a prosecutor, it’s kind of easy. I just thought, not only helping people, but making sure the government stays honest appeals to me.”

Tilsen has represented a number of high-profile defendants over the years, including the daughter of Malcom X and prisoners held in Guantanamo Bay.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.