Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tilsen recognized as longest-serving assistant federal public defender in country

Scott Tilsen was recognized as the longest-serving assistant federal public defender in the...
Scott Tilsen was recognized as the longest-serving assistant federal public defender in the country.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A federal public defender was recognized for more than four decades of public service.

Scott Tilsen was recognized as the longest-serving assistant federal public defender in the country.

The Minnesota native began his tenure in 1979, and spent the last 15 years of his career in Cape Girardeau.

On Tuesday afternoon, October 19, federal judges and staff gathered to honor Tilsen’s service.

“I’ve always wanted to do something to help people,” Tilsen said. “People who didn’t have the advantages that I have. There’s nothing wrong with being a prosecutor, it’s kind of easy. I just thought, not only helping people, but making sure the government stays honest appeals to me.”

Tilsen has represented a number of high-profile defendants over the years, including the daughter of Malcom X and prisoners held in Guantanamo Bay.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
Shildt releases first statement since being fired from Cardinals
According to the owner of Amazon Storage, 50 units were heavily damaged or destroyed by an...
Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire
According to the Union City School System, high school senior, Julianne Becton, passed away at...
Students, staff mourn teen killed in crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
From left: Eric Nanney, Kaitlyn Morgan and Ricky Nanney were charged in connection with the...
3 charged in connection with woman’s murder after human remains found in Bollinger Co.

Latest News

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Tuesday he's hopeful the mask mandates will be lifted in...
Gov. Pritzker hopeful mask mandates will be lifted before holiday season; southern Ill. residents react
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Parade of Lights in 2019. (Source: KFVS)
29th Annual Parade of Lights scheduled in Cape Girardeau
Gov. Pritzker speaks on possibly lifting the mask mandate and holidays.
Ill. Gov. Pritzker speaks on mask mandate and the holidays
A veteran created this traveling exhibit to honor the lives lost and also pay tribute to all...
Global War on Terror flag on display at Mo. National Veterans Museum in Perryville, Mo.