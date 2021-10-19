Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 19.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 19.

The health department also reported 52 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 143 active cases.

They also said there is one additional death and currently 171 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

