Southeast Mo. State reports 65% vaccination rate on campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Southeast Missouri State University reported a 65 percent vaccination rate on campus as of Tuesday, October 19.

According to Southeast Mo. State they have just under two weeks left of the Great SEMO Vaccine Give Away Get Away incentive program.

The campus is five percentage points from reaching a 70 percent vaccination rate goal by November 1.

The university reward for reaching the vaccination goal is to have a weeklong Thanksgiving holiday break.

