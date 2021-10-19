Heartland Votes
Red Cross in critical need for blood and platelets

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross is at a critical need for blood and platelets as the shortage continues.

They held a blood drive today at the SEMO University Rec Center in Cape Girardeau where they are low on all blood types, especially type O negative, O positive, B negative and B positive.

The blood supply has dropped to the lowest-post-summer level in six years.

“It’s crazy how low it is right now, it’s been really hard trying to get people out here because less than 3% of the population even donates. So we’re trying to encourage as many people to come out and help during this time because it is a critical low and a critical need.”

This particular blood drive that you see is in honor of Colton Friese.

He needed 47 units of blood after being involved in a wreck last year.

“A very bad car accident and he needed all the blood donated to him and it saved his life,” Michael Giegling said. “If people would have never have gave blood, he would have never got the blood that he needed and he wouldn’t be alive today.”

If you would like an opportunity to donate, they will be back at the SEMO Rec Center on Tuesday, October 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also visit their website here for more information.

