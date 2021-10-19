OVC releases men’s basketball favorites in 2021-22 preseason poll

(KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference released the men’s basketball favorites from its 2021-22 preseason poll of head coaches and communication directors.

Belmont was picked as the preseason favorite for the season. It’s the fifth time in the past six seasons the Bruins were chosen.

2021-22 OVC Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

Belmont (17 first-place votes) – 161 points Morehead State (3) - 141 Murray State - 136 Southeast Missouri - 101 Tennessee State - 84 Austin Peay - 76 SIUE - 65 Tennessee Tech - 62 Eastern Illinois - 43 UT Martin - 34

The OVC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team is headlined by Co-Players of the Year: Belmont senior point guard Grayson Murphy and Morehead State second-year forward Johni Broome.

Overall, five different schools were represented on the team with Belmont leading the way with three selections, Morehead State and Murray State having two picks apiece and Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech having one pick apiece.

2021-22 Preseason All-OVC Team

F - Johni Broome, Morehead State

G - Tevin Brown, Murray State

G - Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech

G - Chris Harris, Southeast Missouri

G - Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State

G - Grayson Murphy, Belmont

C - Nick Muszynski, Belmont

G - Skyelar Potter, Morehead State

G - Luke Smith, Belmont

F - KJ Williams, Murray State

Preseason Co-Player of the Year: Grayson Murphy, Belmont

Preseason Co-Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Morehead State

The 2021-22 season will see the first regular season games played on Tuesday, November 9.

The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will be held March 2-5 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, the fifth-straight year the event has been held at the venue.

