OVC releases women’s basketball favorites in 2021-22 preseason poll

(KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference released its preseason poll results for the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball title.

Belmont was picked to win the title with 159 points, followed by Tennessee Tech with 134 points.

Other picks included:

3rd place - Murray State University

4th place - UT Martin and Austin Peay

5th place - Southeast Missouri State University

6th place - Eastern Illinois

7th place - Tennessee State University

The Preseason Player of the year for the 2021-22 Preseason All-OVC team was Belmont sophomore guard Destinee Wells.

Wells was named the OVC Freshman of the Year and earned All-OVC First Team and All-Newcomer honors last season.

The Lakeland, Tenn. natives is the league’s top returning scorer after she finished second in the OVC with 17.8 points per game last year. She also led the league with 4.6 assists per outing while also recording a 46.6 field goal percentage last season.

The preseason squad features student-athletes from five different teams. Tennessee Tech leads the way with four selections followed by Belmont with three. Murray State and Eastern Illinois each have two picks each while Austin Peay has one selection.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.